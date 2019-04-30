Senate to Probe Removal of NYSC DG

*Saraki to lead team to Saudi Arabia over Zainab

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate Tuesday expressed reservation at the reported removal of the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Sule Kazaure, by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Yusuf Buratai.

It has therefore mandated its committee on Sports and Youth Development headed by Senator Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), to within one week, investigate the recent appointment of a new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Sani Ibrahim, by Buratai.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Senator Dino Melaye describing as illegal the removal of NYSC boss by Nigerian Army authorities.

The committee is to establish whether any law was violated in the appointment of the new NYSC boss.

Melaye, had while raising a point of order claimed that there was an infraction by the Chief of Army Staff in the appointment of a new NYSC DG contrary to the Act establishing the body.

According to him, “Section 5 of the NYSC Act says there shall be a service to be headed by a person called the Director-General to be appointed by the President.

“Surprisingly, the Chief of Army Staff, removed the Director-General through signal and through another signal appointed another one. The law doesn’t confer the power of appointing NYSC DG on anybody, but the President. The last person and all other past persons were appointed by Presidents.

He added for effect that: “if we allow this, the announcement of the Senate President can come from the Road Safety and replacement may come from the same Institution.”

Meanwhile, shortly before the release of detained Zainab Habibu Aliyu by Saudi Arabian authorities, the Senate Tuesday resolved to send a seven-man delegation, led by its president, Bukola Saraki, to Saudi Arabia, to intervene in her matter .

The decision of the Senate on Saudi trip over Aliyu’s ordeal , followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Kabir Gaya (Kano Central).

Aliyu was before her release awaiting trial in Saudi Arabia, over an alleged claim that she imported Tramadol into the country. Gaya while leading the debate, said Aliyu travelled to Saudi Arabia and a criminal gang planted Tramadol in a luggage in her name.

“Zainab had no idea where the said luggage came from because she came with only one luggage. Following her arrest, her father wrote a petition. NDLEA launched an investigation after the petition.

“The culprits confessed orally to committing the crime. They were released on bail, while Saudi Arabia is still holding the girl. Zainab’s case is one of the many cases of innocent Nigerians,” Gaya said.

Contributing, Senate leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said: “I believe the time to take drastic action against this kind of people is now. Those operators who have taken to putting drugs in the bags of innocent Nigerians have to be dealt with. So many people might have been executed for crimes they knew nothing about.

“We need our committees on foreign affairs, drugs and narcotics, etc to investigate this matter and find out how this thing happened.”

On his part, Senator Ali Ndume, said: “I think we should form a small team that will quickly swing into action. If not, immediately they take action, it will be very difficult to reverse it.”

Other Senators on the Saudi trip include Kabiru Gaya, Abdullahi Adamu, Aliyu Wamakko, Sam Egwu, Abdullahi Gumel, Monsurat Sunmonu and Shehu Sani.