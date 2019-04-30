Poju Oyemade Reiterates Commitment To Promote National Development

Convener, The Platform, Poju Oyemade has reiterated its commitment to through his initiative facilitate growth, productivity and foster national development.

Speaking during the press conference organised to officially announce the upcoming event scheduled for May 1, 2019, at the Covenant, beside National Theatre Iganmu Lagos, theme ‘The Drivers, Enablers and Obstacles to our Growth’, Oyemade noted that event aim at stimulating, equipping and challenging the mind, will and the intellect of the Nigerian people.

“It is a highly respected organic movement, conducting a series of impactful intellectual events that have transformed the minds and lives of hundreds of thousands of People thus propelling them into to new level of operation” he said.

He noted that The Platform has garnered huge success in helping individuals make a great paradigm shift and yet continues to unfold new levels of remarkable insights.

“Like I said, the platform is an institution designed for public enlightenment. In other words, it brings out ideas that we believe that if it gets into public consciousness, it will help the development, personally, corporately and as a nation” he added.

Speakers at The platform includes The chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika; President, Africa Institution of Technology, Dr. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting, Ndidi Nwuneli; Founder, B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. Biodun Adedipe; Founder, Pando Daily, Sarah Lacy; Chairman, Editorial board, Thisday Newspapers, Segun Adeniyi; and Dr. Anil Guta.