PETAN Set for Offshore Technology Conference

Peter Uzoho

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is once again coordinating the Nigerian Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) holding at Houston, Texas from May 6 to May 9, 2019.

The OTC is the premier gathering of professionals and opinion leaders in the global oil and gas industry, and it provides excellent opportunities for positive portrayal and promotion of the great potentials of Nigeria and the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

It also provides a unique platform for close interactions with leading international and major Nigerian oil service companies, indigenous oil companies, industry executives, government policy makers and political leaders, to share ideas on improving the Nigerian oil industry.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, PETAN, Mr. Ranti Omole, explained that member companies of the association and many other indigenous oil service companies would be part of a “robust contingent, to showcase the dynamism and potentials of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry.”

According to the statement, about 2,500 professionals and industry leaders from Nigeria and beyond her shore would attend this year’s event.

He pointed out that the association has been organising and hosting the Nigerian pavilion at the OTC since 2005.

The theme of the workshop for this year is: “Global Energy Transformation – The effect and future of the African Oil industry & Economy.”

The key highlights of OTC 2019, Omole further stated are, “the Golden Anniversary Opening Session: The Next 50 Years of Offshore Developments: Programming which reflects on our history, the current state of the industry, and what is on the horizon.”

Others include: “Faster deployment of new technologies: Solutions to reduce the development timeline and create project-ready technologies which meet current industry challenges.

“Cost reducing tools and techniques: Ways to decrease costs and improve overall value, while maintaining high standards for safety, operationability, and reliability.

“Integrating to innovate: How advanced software, nanotechnology, and the digital revolution are integrating disciplines and triggering an historic transformation in the offshore energy sector.

“Meeting global demand: Meeting the energy needs of fast-growing economies, while reducing carbon emissions and carefully considering the impact of digital technology.

“Update on world-class projects: The latest on landmark projects which have resulted in breakthrough technologies in a low oil price environment.

“Global participation: Executives from service companies and operators, including IOCs and NOCs, share accomplishments from projects in Canada, Malaysia, the Gulf of Mexico, and the North Sea.”

Omole pointed out that PETAN, with industry partners are the coordinators of the Nigerian participation at this year’s event.

He listed the programme of activities for the association to include the formal opening of the Nigerian Pavilion in the Reliant Centre by GMD, NNPC on the first day of the country, adding that the pavilion would remain open from Monday to Thursday, during the OTC.

On the second day, there would be a luncheon and panel session as well as a keynote speech to be delivered by the Group Managing Director, NNPC and other policy makers who would speak on topical issues impacting the local industry.

Furthermore, Omole pointed out that on May 07, the Nigeria oil industry awards dinner and cocktail would hold with opportunity for participants to network and socialise with International business partners.

“We also use the opportunity to promote Nigerian culture and Nigerian artists and entertainers. On May 08, there would be technical workshop.

“PETAN is committed to the promotion and the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, through the organisation of and participation in conferences, seminars and workshops, as well as creating opportunities for Nigerian oil and gas companies to develop, in a highly competitive environment,” he added.