Nine more motorists get community service for flouting traffic laws in Edo

Nine more motorists in Edo State have completed various forms of community service for flouting road traffic rules and regulations in Benin City, the Edo State capital, following the adoption of this method of punishment by the Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDTSMA).

Seven offenders, who last week flouted traffic rules in Benin City, were made to sweep a public park.

Addressing journalists after arresting the defaulting motorists, Head of Operations, EDTSMA, Mr. Macaulay Osamuyi, said community service is part of renewed efforts to improve compliance with road traffic rules and regulations in the state.

He said the nine motorists were arrested for breaking road traffic regulation considered as minor offences, adding that offenders were made to clear bushes around the Benin Central Hospital for a period ranging from 45 to 60 minutes.

Noting that motorists, who violate traffic rules, will still be required to pay fines based on the gravity of their offence, he said: “We look at the gravity of the traffic offence committed before we decide whether the contravener will pay a fine or be given community service. The offences committed by the nine persons varied from defying traffic light to opening of vehicles’ door while in motion.”

Osamuyi noted that the community service initiative was a temporary measure to ensure sanity and make roads safer for all users.

Mr Desmond Ugiagbe, after completing his community service, promised never to disobey traffic rules and regulations, noting that the idea of community service as a penalty is more effective as a corrective measure than payment of fines.