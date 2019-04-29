Bankers’ Committee Promotes Financial Literacy

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Bankers’ Committee has trained not less than 62,000 students across the country on financial literacy as part of moves to reduce the unbanked population in the country.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had late last year put the number of the unbanked population in the country at about 37 per cent, which is considered the highest in the world.

But the committee explained that the move was part of it activities to mark the 2019 Financial Literacy Day and Global Money Week, with the theme, ‘Learn. Save. Earn’.

In executing the exercise, bank CEOs and their employees visited schools across the country to tutor and mentor students and youths on basic money management skills.

At the end, a total number of 488 schools in 193 local governments were visited nationwide. Financial institutions selected five schools across the six geo-political areas and their employees taught and engaged students during the campaign.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, stated that the exercise was necessary to enlighten the students.

“The importance of financial education for young Nigerians cannot be overemphasised. We are proud to see the financial institutions in Nigeria take up the task of educating Nigeria’s youth on financial literacy, and increasing awareness on the importance of earning, managing and saving money in order to have a secure future.

“We are pleased with the students’ response and this will encourage us to continue developing programmes and activities that will further empower them. The initiative which impacted over 29,000 boys and over 32,000 girls, is aimed squarely at ensuring the next generation is empowered with important financial awareness and literacy, needed to enhance economic prosperity and continue to improve poverty reduction,” he added.