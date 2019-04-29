AYAF Conference Holds in Cape Town

The third African Youth Agripreneur Forum (AYAF) Conference and AgriPitch Competition will be held in Cape town, South Africa from 24th – 28th June 2019 under the theme “Climate Smart Agriculture: Business and Employment Opportunities for Africa’s Youth”. This year, the AYAF would be held in partnership with Western Cape Government.

The annual event of the African Development Bank’s Enable Youth Program is expected to attract over 200 participants from across the continent, including youth agripreneurs, agribusiness companies, investors, environmentalists, academia, development partners and government agencies. This year, AYAF has three key events: Three-day boot camp and AgriPitch Competition; AYAF Investor DealRoom and AYAF Conference

Objectives of the forum would also include: to demonstrate and showcase the success and business potential of agribusiness across Africa for job and wealth creation, in particular for youth; to connect agripreneurs to investors, mentors, business partners, development organisations and other agripreneurs in Africa; and provide the youth agripreneurs with critical business skills and expose them to new and innovative ideas and technologies for business creation.