32 Lagos Schools for Channels International Kids Cup

As the annual Channels International Kids Cup enters the 11th season, 32 schools have been cleared to feature in the competition.

According to a press statement by Channels Television, there were over a hundred registered schools in Lagos for the tournament.

But “after a thorough screening process, the technical committee settled for the teams that adhered strictly to the competition’s rules and regulations.”

Among those cleared are winners of the first edition, University of Lagos Staff School, Donmen Primary School, Saludeen Primary School, Ikorodu and 2018 semi-finalists, Abina Omololu, Surulere.

Others are: Inner-City Mission, St Jude’s Private School and Mind-Builders. The 2014 national champions, Toyibat School are also making a return to the competition this year.

Some schools will be making their debut at the competition this year. They include; Mbari Mbayo, School, Yaba, St Joseph Primary School, Idi-Mangoro, Agege, Dee Jewels Primary School, Egbeda, RRS Gold Primary School, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Jimoh Ojora, Ajegunle, Anifowoshe Primary School, Ikeja, Fanlot International School, Abule-Egba, Chalcedony School, Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Will and Grace International School, Mile 12 and Raufu Williams Primary School, Egbeda.

The competition has a direct elimination format, teams will be divided into two groups and compete across two venues. The winners from each centre will represent Lagos State at the International finals scheduled for between May 21 and 27, 2019.

The draw ceremony for the Lagos event will be done on Tuesday, April 30th while action will begin on May 2nd through May 7 at the Agege Stadium and Campos Square Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.