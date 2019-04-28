NEMA Donates Relief Materials to Displaced Persons in Nasarawa

It was against this backdrop that NEMA donated the assorted relief materials for onward distribution to the displaced persons in order to bring succour to the affected community.

Speaking when donating the relief materials to the displaced persons in Akwanga, the Director of Planning and Research of NEMA, Kayode Fagbemi, said the donation was an intervention by the federal government to the displaced persons.

Fagbemi said the relief materials will be distributed directly to the displaced persons by NEMA officials in conjunction with the senator representing the Nasarawa North senatorial zone, Philip Gyunka.

Also speaking, Senator Gyunka called on the federal government to beef up security in the affected community to enable the displaced persons go back to their places of abode and continue with their farming activities.

Gyunka expressed worries that the entire Andaha community was in trauma as a result of the unprovoked attack on them by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He added that there was the need for the federal government to mobilise military personnel to the surrounding villages of Andaha community to encourage the displaced persons, who are farmers, to go back to their villages and resume farming now that the rains have set down.

The relief materials donated to the displaced persons were made up of blankets, nylon mats, wax prints, bundles of zinc, bags of maize, rice and cement, and cartons of nails, among other assorted relief materials.