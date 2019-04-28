Aiteo Group Appoints Okoronkwo New Managing Director

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Following a review of its operational and investment objectives and in reaction to prevailing business environment, one of Africa’s fastest growing energy leaders, Aiteo Group has restructured its executive management, naming a number of critical appointments and reassignments.

In a statement by its Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ndiana Matthew at the weekend, the oil giant explained that the organisation had undertaken the exercise driven by the necessity to realign its considerable interests across the various sectors within which it currently operates.

The statement said the firm’s pioneer Managing Director, Mr. Chike Onyejekwe “will be retiring from the company. Mr. Onyejekwe will be replaced as Managing Director by Mr. Victor Okoronkwo.”

Currently, the statement said Okoronkwo “is Senior Vice President, Commercial & Gas for Aiteo E & P Limited. He brings over 30 years of Oil and Gas experience to this position. Prior to joining Aiteo, he worked in various leadership capacities with the Shell Group in Nigeria and abroad as General Manager.

Besides Onyejekwe, the statement said the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Ukegbu “will also be retiring from the company. In related moves, Mr. Emmanuel Ogagarue currently General Manager, Assets will become the Director in charge of Asset Development and Engineering.

“Mr. James Iwoh will become the Director in charge of Production and Operations, from his current position as General Manager, Operations. Mr. Mitchell Uchegbulam, the current Chief Financial Officer, becomes Group Head, Planning, Budget and Implementation and will report to the Group Office.

“Mr. Taiye Eyewuoma, presently General Manager Joint Venture & Project Management becomes Acting Chief Financial Officer, Aiteo E & P Limited. Mrs. Osareme Archibong, current Deputy Chief Financial Officer/ Head Corporate Finance, becomes General Manager, Joint Venture Finance, Aiteo E & P Limited.

“Mr. Uzoh Anijah–Obi, currently Treasury Manager becomes Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Aiteo E & P Limited. All appointments take immediate effect.”

Quoted in the statement, Peters said the new appointment became imperative “to make the investment arms of the various businesses more effective; galvanise and enhance collective productivity to demonstrate visibly profitable outcomes for the ultimate benefit of its considerable stakeholders.”

He observed that the uniqueness of the group “demands that an infusion of important impetus is given the necessary momentum by recognising as well as empowering key positions within the Group and realigning its considerable person-capacity to fit operational demands.

“ I am delighted to confirm that we have been able to harmonise such a talented team to deepen and embolden the growth and future of our businesses, direction of which has been predicated on the urge to enhance innovative, new approaches to the beneficiation of resources across the Energy landscape.

“We have always prided ourselves in housing a strong blend of skills which has been central to the attainment of our investment objectives. These appointments bring together important experiences as well as industry initiative, policy, technical and financing skills.

“Most importantly, it maximizes the strong energy among the team to provide material impact in sustaining refreshing, creative conviction to our approach to achieving the very lofty goals that we have set for ourselves.”