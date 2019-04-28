African Voices Impactful, Says Glo

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Nigeria’s second largest telecommunication giant, Globacom Limited yesterday said African Voices, a 30-minute magazine programme, had tremendous impact on Africa and Africans in the last decade of its existence.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the telecom giant, Mrs. Bella Disu made the remarks at a get-together the CNN organised to mark the 10th anniversary of African Voices at the Eko Hotels and Suites. Victoria Island, Lagos.

Aired on the CNN weekly, African Voices highlights Africa’s most dazzling trendsetters who create their own subcultures in areas such as travel, fashion, art, music, technology and architecture.

The programme, had in the last decade, featured prominent African talents and unique individuals who had made remarkable impacts in their chosen fields.

Among such people are young entrepreneurs like Ethiopia’s Abai Schulze and legends like the late Chinua Achebe.

Speaking at the get-together, Disu said African Voices had over the last decade bridged the communication gap in Africa and had projected the continent positively by showcasing Africa’s trail blazers in every human endeavour.

The vice chairman expressed the hope that the programme would continue to be a platform for a mutually beneficial partnership for many more years.

Disu called on all Africans to play their part in building the continent’s future, saying the partnership with CNN African Voices had allowed Globacom to extend its impact in a unique way.

She said Globacom had in the last 16 years supported sports, cultural and entrepreneurial activities across the continent, with the goal of nurturing and showcasing talents and would continue in this trajectory.

Also at the event, Account Director, CNN International Commercial, Zara Driss said, “We are proud to work with such a committed, long-standing sponsor of a show that shares our passion about the diverse culture of Africa.

“Together with Globacom, we look forward to this new era of African Voices and its television and digital programming that will raise the profile of the continent’s change makers amongst international audience”.

Also speaking, the Supervising Producer of African Voices, Jenni Watts, said it was humbling “to come to Africa to see the impact of the stories and have time to reflect.”

Watts added that she was “a huge fan of Chimanmanda Adiche who is well loved by Mrs. Michelle Obama.

“Globacom started sponsoring African Voices in 2010 and has over the years contributed robustly towards changing the paradigm in the world information order.

“The magazine programme allows Africans to tell their own stories to the world without misrepresentations.”

Among dignitaries who attended the event were prominent Globacom dealers, publishers and chief executive officers of major media organisations, popular bloggers, iconic Nigerians and A-list stars including juju music genius, King Sunny Ade and “Orente” crooner Adekunle Gold, who serenaded guests.