‘Primary, Junior Secondary to be Tuition-free Under Dapo Abiodun’

The incoming administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State plans to make Primary and Junior secondary school education tuition-free.

This is as the governor-elect has assured the management, staff and students of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, of immediate attention once his government is inaugurated on May 29, 2019.

Ogun State Deputy Governor-elect, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele disclosed the planned free tuition when she visited the Lepers’ Colony in Iberekodo and Gideon Orphanage and Home for the aged in Asero Abeokuta.

According to a statement by her aides, yesterday, the Dapo Abiodun-led administration would make education free up to the Junior secondary school level, stating “this must be a bonus for them and here and they will be happy to hear that.”

Salako-Oyedele, who was accompanied by the wife of the Governor-elect, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, was responding to a request by the Chairman of the Lepers’ Colony, Elder Ojoawo, that the N10,000 monthly stipend of the lepers be increased.

Ojoawo had said that the N10,000 could no longer cover lepers’ basic expenses, especially the school fees of their children.

But the Deputy Governor-elect explained that her visit with Mrs. Abiodun was to celebrate Easter with the inmates and make donations, adding that the gesture was part of Dapo Abiodun’s goodwill towards the physically challenged and people with special needs.

She said the incoming administration would make adequate provision for these classes of people in order to make them realise their full potential and contribute positively to the development of the state.

She, however, admonished other well-meaning people of Ogun State to always show love and benevolence to the less-privileged not only during festive periods but all through the year.

The promise by Abiodun was made when he granted audience at his Iperu Remo residence to the Coalition of Tai Solarin College of Education Staff (COTAS), led by their Chairman, Comrade Daniel Aborisade.

The visit was to felicitate with the Governor-elect on the recent victory recorded at the poll, and more importantly, to air their views on some critical issues affecting the staff students, and the overall survival of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), an institution named after a foremost Nigerian educator and author, Augustus Taiwo “Tai” Solarin.

Issues raised during the interaction, ranged from non-payment of salaries and arrears, non-payment of pension, non-remittance of cooperative deduction, absence of governing council, among others.

To have a deeper understanding of their challenges, the delegation requested that a visitation panel should be constituted to look into the affairs of the institution.

Abiodun assured them that all the challenges currently facing TASCE will be given immediate and proper attention by the incoming administration, with a promise to personally visit the institution upon his assumption of office.