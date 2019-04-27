Obele Community Wins Howzat National Junior Cricket Tourney

Obele Community High School, Randle Avenue, Lagos on Sunday emerged winner of the 23rd Howzat National Cricket Super League for Philip Asiodu trophy after a very competitive affair.

The tournament which had five schools participating from the initial eight invited was staged on a round robin bases at

Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

The host school and Federal Government College, Warri, Delta played in the third place match, while Obele Community High School, and Liasabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State slugged it out in the finals. Obele Community won the toss and elected to bat and went on to score 114 all out in 19.2 overs, while Liasabi Grammar High School scored 71 runs all out in 14.2 overs.

Obele Community won by 43 runs.

However, it was Liasabi Grammar School’s Dada Toluwalase that won the Man of the Match after bowling 2.2 overs.

The first placed school was rewarded with N50,000, while Liasabi Grammar School and Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar School, which placed second and third, went away with N30,000 and N20,000 respectively.