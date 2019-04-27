Kajuru Boils again, El-rufai Reinstates 24-Hour Curfew

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Deadly violence has again erupted in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State that is becoming notorious for frequent violent ethno-religious conflicts.

The latest clashes, which occurred late on Thursday reportedly led to the death of three people and burning of a house and this has compelled the Kaduna state government to, once again, impose a 24-hour curfew on Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state to avert another wave of bloody ethno-religious clashes.

It was learnt that since Thursday evening, tension had been mounting in the community, following an alleged attack on two Adara boys by some Hausa boys.

According to sources in the area, “the two of our boys were coming from a local market in the evening on Thursday and decided to follow the bypass.

”They were attacked and thoroughly beaten by some Hausa boys. One of them was taken to St. Gerald Hospital where he later died as a result of the beating.”

The incident was said to have sparked tension, prompting the deployment of more security personnel to the community to avert outbreak of violence.

However, it was learnt that there was serious hostility between the two groups yesterday morning following news of the death of one of the boys that were beaten.

Sources said three people were killed, while a house was burnt following the confrontation between the two groups.

Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Cafra Caino, who confirmed the incident said the situation had been brought under control.

He said the state government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on the community to avert further violence.

Caino said, “Yesterday there was tension and security personnel were deployed and the whole area was condoned.

“But this morning, there was another growing tension, but the situation has been brought under control.

”The state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew to avert violence.”

Kajuru Local Government Area has been a theatre of deadly conflicts for about two years now. Only last week, two aid workers, a Briton, Faye Mooney, and a Nigerian, Matthew Ogwuche, were murdered by gunmen. Prior to this week’s violence, the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed last month that no fewer than 16 persons were killed by gunmen at Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Violence erupts easily in Kajuru and other parts of Southern Kaduna and takes the form of attacks and reprisal attacks by the various communities, which maintain strict religious and ethnic divides.