Edo govt dispels rumours of PMS scarcity, warns marketers against exploitation

The Edo State Government has dismissed rumours of impending scarcity of petroleum products particularly Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and cautioned marketers against selling above the approved pump price of N145 per litre.

In a statement, Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring availability of petroleum products, noting that products are adequately supplied and will be promptly distributed across the state.

Stating that there is an increase in supply of petroleum products in the state to forestall any form of scarcity, he said, “Members of the public are hereby informed that there is no need for panic buying of petroleum products in anticipation of scarcity.”

Reiterating the earlier warning to marketers to comply with the approved pump price of PMS and not exploit the public, the commissioner said: “Any petroleum marketer found to be selling PMS above the stipulated pump price of N145 per litre or causing a hitch in the supply chain will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The commissioner added, “All relevant security agencies and stakeholders in the petroleum sector are advised to adhere strictly to this directive.”

Recall that the state government recently warned marketers diverting petroleum products allocated to the state to other states, noting that government was working with the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Department of Petroleum Resources and other relevant stakeholders to check the trend and bring the perpetrators to book.