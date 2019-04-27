Annual NACJ Integrity Lecture/Award Holds May 23

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

The Annual Integrity Lecture/Award, organised by Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) will hold in Lagos on May 23, at the Sheraton Hotel.

NACJ is set to roll out drums in celebration of some Nigeria’s illustrious sons and daughters who have over the years impressively demonstrated the spirit of integrity in their capacities as leaders.

The list of the awardees include Dr. Olugu Ukpai, a Nigerian Medical Doctor based in Canada with a large heart for philanthropic services; Chief Daniel Chimezie Okeke, MD/CEO Express Concerns International Ltd; Hon. Chris Azubogu, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation; Mr. Basil Agboarumi, MD/CEO, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited, (SAHCO) and Pastor Dr. Paul Obadare, African renowned Evangelist and General Overseer CAC WOSEN.

Others are Hon. Justice More Nike Obadina; Hon. Justice Sedoten Sosi Ogunsanya and Senator MAO Ohuabunwa; Pastor Sunday Ekanem Ibuot, Special Adviser, Political/ Legislative Affairs, Akwa Ibom State, and Mr. Chinedum Orji, Majority Leader, Abia State House of Assembly. His Highness, Sir Henry Micah Biterefie 11, will be honoured as the Integrity Man of the Year, in the Royal Category.

A statement from the organisers said: “Interestingly, top on the awardees this year are two sitting governors who obviously display high level of integrity in their styles of governance. We also have a new dimension of corporate integrity award category this year which is going to a reputable bank as the Integrity Bank of the Year.

“The entertainment industry is not left out as Nigeria’s popular DJ Jimmy Jatt and the renowned strong hearted social crusader, Mr. Charles Oputa will also be honoured for their sense of integrity. The Keynote address tagged, Integrity, Essential Ingredient For Effective Legislation And Building A Virile Nation, will be delivered by Senator Dino Malaye while Mr. Patrick Oke, Nigeria’s Ace Broadcaster will speak on the theme, Integrity Is Everything.

“The driving force behind the award is to encourage Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of integrity, because integrity is the direct opposite of corruption and if our leaders from every strata of the society are mentally integrity conscious, the level of corruption will be diametrically and drastically reduced.”