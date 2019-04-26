Buhari: Sharibu, Other Abducted Chibok Girls Still on My Mind

Leaves for London on private visit

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said his government has not given up on liberating Leah Sharibu and the remaining 112 Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity.

“We won’t give up on them. As I have always said, as a Nigerian and as president, I assure all that we will do the needful to ensure that all Nigerians, whose loved ones are in the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists regain their freedom,” he said in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during a visit Thursday.

The president, who left the country for the United Kingdom on a 10-day private visit yesterday, told the people of the state that his administration was doing everything possible to ensure that all their loved ones in the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists regained their freedom.

Welcomed to the state, the home state of Boko Haram insurgency, by a massive crowd, the president lauded the unique approach of Governor Kashim Shettima in governance, saying the establishment of educational centres, particularly at the primary level is highly commendable.

He noted that such intervention is essential in building enduring and formidable education at the tertiary level, which is in line with international best practices.

The president spoke at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai El-Kanemi, after inaugurating some projects executed by the administration of Shettima, and said the state government’s focus on education is very imperative due to the peculiar security challenges posed by Boko Haram terrorists whose ideology is against education and girl-child education.

He lamented that the terrorists, in exhibition of their malice against girl-child education, abducted the schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, and Dapchi in Yobe State.

He regretted that some of the abducted girls are still in captivity.

“Borno State focusing on education is very imperative due to the peculiar security challenges posed by Boko Haram terrorists whose ideology is against girl-child education,” he said, adding: “The terrorists in their crusades of malice against girl-child education abducted Chibok School girls in Borno and Dapchi Schoolgirls in Yobe State. And unfortunately, some of the girls are still in captivity.”

In his speech at the palace grounds, Shettima said the people of the North-east are eternally indebted to President Buhari for his support.

He lamented that the state has been battling with poverty, environmental issues and lack of access to education.

The governor, while complaining that the state remains the only one in the country without both federal polytechnic and a federal college of education, said the government in the state would continue to be committed to education.

On his part, the Shehu of Borno lauded the president for the respect he accords traditional institution and commended him for efforts at addressing insurgency in the North-east.

He said with prayers and commitment towards the ongoing operations at the shores of the Lake Chad the insurgency would be finally arrested.

He, however, promised to always provide information and advice on Boko Haram threats

Buhari inaugurated some newly-built mega schools constructed by Shettima, the Maiduguri industrial hub and housing estates, among others.

Buhari Leaves Nigeria for London on Private Visit

Meanwhile, the president Thursday left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on a 10-day private visit.

The president, according to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, took-off from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where he had earlier inaugurated some projects executed by the state government.

According to the statement, the president who was in Lagos State to commission some projects on Wednesday, will return to Nigeria on May 5.