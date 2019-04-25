From Prison, Dariye Cosponsors Security Motion With 108 Other Senators

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A former governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, Joshua Dariye, who is serving a 10-year jail term in Jos Prisons over criminal breach of trust, Thursday co-sponsored a motion along with 108 other senators condemning the recent killing of a Briton and abduction of three Nigerians at a holiday resort in Kaduna State by bandits.

The motion titled ‘Senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a holiday resort in Kaduna State by armed bandits’, was moved at plenary by Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central), and co-sponsored by Dariye and 107 other senators including the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North), while introducing the motion, stated that the motion was co-sponsored by the entire 109-man Senate.

Dariye, whose 14-year jail term over criminal breach of trust and criminal appropriation of state funds during his tenure as governor of Plateau State from 1999 to 2007 was reduced to 10 years by the Court of Appeal in August, 2018, was listed on the Order Paper as one of the co-sponsors of the motion that urged the security agencies to intensify the search for the perpetrators of the killing and kidnapping with a view to bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.

Details later…