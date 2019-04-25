Buhari Leaves Nigeria for London on Private Visit Thursday

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday leave Nigeria for the United Kingdom on a private visit.

The president, according to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, the president will take-off from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where he’s billed to commission some projects.

According to the statement, the president who was in Lagos to commission some projects on Wednesday, will return to Nigeria on May 5.

The statement read: “Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to LagosWednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”