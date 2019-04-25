Akide-Udoh Named Coach of the Year

Former African Footballer of the Year winner, Mercy Akide-Udoh has been named Regent University Athletic Department’s Coach of the Year.

The Nigerian, who has only just completed her first season as Head Coach of the university’s Women’s Soccer program, was a unanimous choice for the award, voted for by all the coaches in the Virginia Beach-based university.

“When we were voting for this award, everyone who sent in their vote was unanimous that it could only go to one person, Mercy,” Dr Samuel Botta, Athletics Director said whale announcing the award. “Mercy has been a blessing to our program and we are lucky to have her.”

In her first season coaching the program, Akide-Udoh took the team from zero wins in their first season, to five wins.

“This is such an unexpected honour for me,” said Akide-Udoh as she received her award. “I will like to thank everyone who voted and also thank my players who have made this such a an enjoyable time for me here.”