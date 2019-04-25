Abe Calls for Forgiveness Among Ogoni People

Esther Oluku

The Senator representing Rivers South-east Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has appealed to the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness so as to usher in peace, progress, and prosperity into Ogoni land.

Abe made the appeal at a multi-stakeholders meeting of Ogoni leaders cutting across the political class, academia, women, youths and the traditional institution at Saakpenwa, headquarters of Tai Local Government Area of the State, recently.

He stated that until there is genuine forgiveness among the leadership and the people, peace and progress may elude them, noting that even the Ogoni clean-up cannot take place in an atmosphere of violence, and bitterness.

The Senator urged them to put behind whatever might have been responsible for their differences and chart a course for a new beginning.

According to Abe, “It is important that we understand that without forgiveness, this land cannot move forward. All of us have had our differences but we cannot pursue our differences while Ogoni is sinking; let us forgive one another.

“It is our responsibility as leaders of the people to bring the current state of insecurity and hopelessness in the land not just under control but bring it to an end in such a manner that peace, prosperity, and progress will find a place in Ogoni land. We must restore order in this land,” Senator Abe stated.

Earlier, Chairman of the Ogoni stakeholders’ meeting, Senator Ben Birabi had appealed to the leaders to own up to the failures of the past and follow the path of peace to ensure a better and prosperous future for the Ogoni people to avoid a self imposed ostracism from the rest of the world.

In his remark, convener of the meeting and Chairman, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Godwin Gininwa said that it would be difficult to achieve any meaningful development in the area in an atmosphere devoid of peace while urging the youths, in particular, to embrace peace at all times.