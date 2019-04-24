Suleiman Scoops IBB Captain’s Cup Gross Prize

Olawale Ajimotokan, in Abuja

Mohammed Suleiman, over the weekend won the IBB Club Captain’s Cup 2019 Best Gross for men by a solitary shot.

Suleiman, who plays off handicap-5, returned 77 to emerge the overall winner of the gross prize.

He edged a close contest at the expense of another single-digit player, Dipo Sanya, who posted 78.

Suleiman is one of Nigeria’s proven low handicap amateur golfers. And he justified his status at the 18- hole valedictory tournament for the outgoing Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Oseni Ahmed.

Jummai Abdulahi shot 97 to annex the female version, also beating F. Ahmad by one shot.

M. Abdulahi carded 70 to emerge the nett winner in Men Division 1, while Ado Samba shot 71 to claim the Men Division 2 honour.

P.I. Oyewole signed 68 on his scorecard to edge the Division 3 contest at the expense of A.A Idris and G. Udjor, who played 69 and 70 respectively to finish second and third.

Rachel Danjuma shot 78 to beat Amina Wilfred by four shots to win the Ladies Division 1 nett prize.

Mrs Dupe Akinkugbe won the Super Veteran Ladies prize, while Mrs Halima Wada beat Mrs Anne Abimiku on the count back (80) to clinch the veteran ladies prize.

Dipo Sanya compensated for the loss of the gross prize by winning the club singles match play championship for 2019. The handicap 6 player, also combined with Oludare Bello to win the doubles club match play championship.

Former Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada, the Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan and the Executive Secretary of the Board of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Chief Oseni Salawe Elamah were among the dignitaries that graced the prize giving ceremony at IBB Club.