‘Alli-Macaulay Will Surpass Predecessors’ Performance in Amuwo-Odofin’

Ugo Aliogo

As the inauguration of a new Lagos State House of Assembly draws close, some residents of Amuwo Odofin state constituency 1 have expressed confidence that the lawmaker-elect, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, will surpass the performance of her predecessors in the state assembly.

Meanwhile the residents applauded the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over the victory of Alli-Macaulay at the recently concluded elections.

Alli-Macaulay, also known as Mama, defeated her arch rival and incumbent lawmaker, Dipo Olorunrinu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge the new lawmaker-elect to represent Amuwo Odofin state constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

A group, Women Advancement Network (WAN), in the state described Alli-Macaulay as a seasoned broadcaster with grassroots network capable of advancing the cause of women, widows, children and the vulnerable among other constituents.

Speaking recently in Lagos, the Coordinator of WAN, Priscilla Kuforiji, described the lawmaker-elect as a competent, cerebral and capable woman with character.

“We are so confident of her pedigree, resourcefulness and unblemished records in private and public service which she would bring to the lawmaking tasks ahead,” Kuforiji added.

Also in his remarks, a community leader in Amuwo-Odofin, Chief James Agbaje, said Alli-Macaulay represents a new generation going by her carriage and conduct during the electioneering, saying: “We pray that her tenure ushers in good tidings for her constituency.”

Another resident in Amuwo-Odofin, who however pleaded anonymity, said the last four years was difficult for some residents of the area because of the “alleged high handedness of a certain lawmaker reputed to be a ‘gun runner’ with several cases with the security agencies.”

Also, APC chieftain in the state, Mallam Garba Muhammad, said the party primary was the best which allowed people of proven integrity to emerge at all levels, giving “special thanks to our leader, Tinubu, for discovering quality men and women to fly our tickets for the 2019 elections.”

“And with Mojisola Alli-Macaulay as the lawmaker-elect for Amuwo Odofin 1, residents will now breathe a sigh of relief. She will be a good representative going by her antecedents as a Councillor where she sponsored a number of by-laws that have direct impact on our people in the local government,” Muhammad added.