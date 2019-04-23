Insurgency: NAF Takes Delivery of Two New Attack Helicopters

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said it has taken delivery of two attack helicopters.

A statement issued last night by NAF’s Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the helicopters were being assembled for induction in the forthcoming NAF Day celebration.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of two Agusta 109 Power attack helicopters, which are currently being assembled for induction during the forthcoming 2019 NAF Day Celebration taking place in Abuja from 27 – 29 April 2019,” the statement explained.

The statement quoted the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who made the disclosure in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, during a luncheon with troops of the Air Task Force (ATF) Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) to mark the Easter celebrations.

The luncheon, which is in keeping with the Chief of Air Staff’s tradition of celebrating festive periods with frontline troops, afforded him the opportunity to interact with the troops in an informal setting to appreciate them for their sacrifices in the fight against insurgency, thereby boosting their morale while also filling the void created by their inability to celebrate the season with their families.

He specially commended the Commander, officers, airmen and airwomen of the ATF for the successes recorded in the fight against the terrorists within the OPLD Theatre as well as in the Multi-National Joint Task Force Operation YANCIN TAFKI.