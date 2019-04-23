GOtv Boxing Night 18: Joe Boy Retains ABU Title

Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph has successfully defended his African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title. The Nigerian boxer, on Sunday, saw off the feeble challenge of Ghana’s Success “Brave Warrior” Tetteh at GOtv Boxing Night 18, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan. Joe Boy, miles ahead in ability, toyed with the dire Tetteh before knocking him out in the first round.

In the other title fight on the night, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola emerged dethroned Taofeek “Taozon” Bisuga as the national super featherweight champion. Scorpion thrice dropped Bisuga on the canvas in a fight that ended in 46 seconds. In the light middleweight division, Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku knocked out Republic of Benin’s Ekpresso Djamihou in the fourth round of an international challenge duel. West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, made an impressive return to action, dismissing Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole in the third round of their duel.

Rising lightweight star, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, knocked out Michael “Holy Mike” Jacobs in the first round of their challenge duel. The super bantamweight bout between Opeyemi “Sense” Agbaje and Sadiq Adeleke ended in a draw. Jamiyu “Sunshine” Akande defeated fellow debutant Mufutau “Oloke” via a second round knockout, the same outcome as the clash between Isaac “I Star” Chukwudi and Jubril “Terrible” Olalekan, which was won by the former.