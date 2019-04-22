Oduduru Breaks Obikwelu’s National 200m Record, Runs Sub-10 In 100m

Divine Oduduru has broken Francis Obekwelu’s 200 meters national record and also became the first Nigerian to run a sub-10 in the 100 meters since Olusoji Fasuba almost 13 years ago.

Oduduru shattered his personal best by over a tenth of a second with a time of 9.94 seconds at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas.

Exactly 55 minutes later, he graced the track again in the 200 metres and ran a blistering personal best of 19.76 seconds, breaking Obikwelu’s 19.84 seconds mark which was set in Seville in 1999.

His time is also the second-fastest time ever run by a collegiate athlete.

The Texas tech student-athlete is the 9th Nigerian to run sub-10 in the 100 metres, and the second to go sub-20 in the 200 meters.

Just 122 sprinters in history have broken the 10-second barrier in the 100m, and only 72 sprinters have gone sub-20 in the 200m

Both times are world-leaders this season.