Obaseki’s job creation drive: 200 youths trained on beekeeping at Edo Agric Cluster

In furtherance of the state government’s job creation drive, not less than 200 youths have been trained on beekeeping by EdoJobs, the state’s skills development platform, in partnership with Ethree Enterprise.

The training held at the Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster (EDO-FAC) at Ehor in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area (LGA), a facility set up by the state government to boost productivity and build capacity in the agricultural sector.

A director with EdoJobs, Mrs Uyi Umagbai, said that training for beekeepers will equip them with skills on how to efficiently keep bees and make honey.

According to her, “We want to build their capacity to generate income through beekeeping. This is fast becoming a lucrative business and we want our youths to develop ventures in beekeeping so they can become financially liberated.”

She said the beneficiaries were trained on the rudiments and principles of beekeeping and strategies to develop it into a commercial venture.

She said, “I am positive and expectant that in few months the participants will be testifying on how much the training has helped them build thriving businesses.”

Mrs Queen Emokhare, who expressed appreciation to the state government for the training, said she will make the best use of the training, as it serves as an eye-opener.

“It gives us additional means of income. It will open the door for more economic activity for youths in the state,” she said.