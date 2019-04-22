Obaseki Tasks Christians on Sacrifice, Redemption, Love

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on Christians to imbibe the virtue of selfless service and love in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the hallmark of the Easter season.

Obaseki made the call to mark Easter, a holiday in the Christian calendar which marks the end of the 40-day Lenten season. It is celebrated by several Christian denominations across the world.

The governor noted, “I join Christian faithful in Edo State and across the world in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, whose sacrifice to redeem mankind is an enduring example to all.

“As we mark Easter Sunday, it is important to reflect on the lessons of selflessness, the virtue of love and redemption. I encourage everyone not just to uphold the love shared this period but also to ensure that it becomes a part of our lives every day.”

Obaseki added, “With selfless service and passion for the downtrodden as key teachings on Easter, I enjoin everyone to be their brother’s keeper, work to foster peace and togetherness, and uphold the collective good of all in our dealings.”

The governor assured Edo residents that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration in the state.