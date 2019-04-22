Lawan Asks Nigerians to Use Easter to Heal Wounds, Reunite

The Senate Leader, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday asked Nigerians to use Easter period to heal wounds and reunite across board.

He also assured that a greater tomorrow awaits the nation.

Lawan, who made the plea in a statement in Abuja, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope.

The statement said: “As our Christian brothers and sisters mark the Easter celebration, I urge all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope, forbearance and reconciliation it offers as we seek to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

“We should also take advantage of this period to heal wounds and reunite across board so that the prosperity promised by this administration, which is well within our capacity as a people, will be actualised.

“I am confident that with all critical stakeholders in both the public and private sectors working together a greater tomorrow awaits our nation.

“I wish all Nigerians the best of this glorious season.”