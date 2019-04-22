Ibadan Indigenes in US Pledge Support  for Oyo Governor-elect

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Ibadan indigenes in the United States, under the auspices of Ibadan Descendants Union, (IDU, USA), have pledged their support for Oyo State governor-elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde, in the area of academic and economic development for the betterment of Ibadan people and Oyo State in general.

This was contained in a congratulatory letter handed over to the governor-elect at his Houston’s residence, by the IDU President, Houston chapter, Fatai Oyejobi, on behalf of the IDU National President, Mrs. Olubunmi Afonja.

Others on the entourage with Oyejobi during the visit include IDU’s National Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Adebukola Oyejobi, Dr. Abiodun Raufu, among other members.