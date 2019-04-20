Gunmen Invade Resort in Kaduna, Kill 2, Abduct 3

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers on Friday, invaded a resort and holiday centre popularly called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing two people while three others were abducted.

The incident was said to have occurred at about midnight on Friday when the bandits, said to be armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the castle and started shooting sporadically.

An expatriate was said to be one of the the two people killed.

The victims were said to be among 12 others who came from Lagos to the Castle on holiday.

Those who sustained injuries were said to have been rushed to the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital, Kaduna.

Confirming the incident, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Sabo said Saturday: “At about 0020hrs, we received information through DPO Kajuru that at about 23:40hrs, that some suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others.

”Patrol teams led by the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) rushed to the scene evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

“Investigation later revealed that the victims along with twelve others came from Lagos on tourism after which they organised a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top during which the incident happened.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the police for security coverage, but the party was done without the knowledge of the police in the area as traditionally done.

”However, intensive efforts are being made by the command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice“.

The statement appealed to members of the public to assist the police with relevant information that would help in the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous acts.