Senator Dedicates Appeal Court Victory to God, Constituents

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Senator David Umoru has dedicated his recent victory in the legal tussle for the Niger east senatorial ticket to “God and people in my constituency”.

Umoru also said he will continue to have faith in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He made the remarks in Minna on Saturday evening when hundreds of supporters from the nine local government areas in his constituency stormed his residence to felicitate with him over the victory at the court of appeal where he was declared the legal candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Niger east senatorial contest held on March 9, 2019.

The ranking senator said: “I dedicate this victory to God and you my people for standing by me throughout the legal tussle. I have faith in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man. I believe I will still scale the last hurdle which is at the Supreme Court.”

Umoru, who is presently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, noted that many people including the “authorities” worked against him but “God and you my people are greater and stronger than them”.

“They spent money, they lobbied but it is only God that takes and gives and to who he likes,” he said.

He promised to continue to make the people the centre piece of his political activities.

Umoru described the huge turnout of the people at his residence to felicitate with him “as a true reflection of the feeling of my people, I will continue to work for your upliftment”.

Leaders and supporters of the senator from the nine local governments in the senatorial zone one after the other expressed gratitude to God for granting him victory at the Court of Appeal with Yussuf Ado who led the team from Rafi Local government specifically assuring Umoru that: “we will continue to help you with prayers for you to scale the last hurdle, but you now know your political friends and foes”.