15 Unions Endorse Fashe for Adamawa NLC Chairmanship Election

Daji Sani in Yola

Fifteen labour unions in Adamawa State have endorsed the National Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Mr. Emmanuel Fashe for the state’s chairmanship position of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, Mr. Rodney Nathan disclosed this yesterday at a session with Journalists in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

Nathan said after much consultation, the NUT had reached a consensus “to work with the NULGE and 13 other unions to produce Fashe as the next chairman of NLC in the state.”

“The NUT has unanimously decided to throw its weight to support Fashe 100 percent in the forthcoming election as the anointed candidate for all,” the NUT chairman explained.

He said several unions decided to support Fashe candidature as the NLC chairman in the state due to his sterling records while he was the chairman of NULGE in the state.

Nathan said that all the contestants for the position – Jeremiah Ngakwar, Yakubu Mijah and Emmanuel Fashe “are all credible enough to head the NLC. But the NUT has decided to produce the vice chairmanship candidate.

“Before we align with a particular union for chairmanship, we must first of all sit down and look at all aspirants. We have taken this decision in good faith that Fashe will lead the NLC in the overall interest of all Adamawa workers.

“We are one big family, through a congress. We agreed to support Fashe, who is from NULGE. We are to produce his vice while our sister unions too are backing him for a slot in the NLC. I am happy that Fashe is a capable man.

“I must be honest. The three candidates are all good and credible enough to hold the position of NLC chairman in Adamawa state. But Fashe stands out because of his humane disposition and he is a man of the people” he said