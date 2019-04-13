‘The Savior’ Movie Premieres ahead of Good Friday

The premiere of one of the most anticipated movies of Easter season, The Savior, held on Thursday at Silberbird Cinema Ikeja to an array of celebrities and movie enthusiasts.

Among the celebrities present were gospel music artist – Elij, Eniola Emmanuel Owotorose, Taiwo and Kehinde Eshanomi a.k.a T.A.K and Pastor Saki. Also present were film makers Jeff Franklin and Darlington Abuda, among other notable faces.

A release on the movie premiere said “The Saviour ignites the spirit of Easter, just as good old days, when Jesus’ movies set an ambience to relish the season, and the movie is coming on the heels of renewed interest by movie lovers in faith-based genre which is fast making a return to cinemas after years of absence.”

Speaking about his experience after screening of the epic drama, Elij, said “I am touched by the movie. There are different versions of Jesus movies over the years but there is something unique about this. It was like a story telling movie well connected from the beginning to the end. It’s a movie for all ages.”

On why Cloveworld Production in collaboration with Loveworld Television Ministry chose to embark on this project, Pastor Sunday Akebor, project manager for the movie said, “When I saw the trailer of the movie, I knew that it is a movie for this time because it is different from the ones we have known about the life, ministry, death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. In the Savior, you can easily relate what the bible was trying to describe about Jesus. It gives you a vivid mental notation of biblical narration. It’s very captivating and a must watch for all movie lovers.”