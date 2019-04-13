Agbakoba-Onyejanya Lights-up Sangotedo with Tiger Active Sports Centre

Bverley Agbakoba-Onyejanya may be a lawyer by training and already a senior associate in Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), but that has in no way reduced her penchant for sports, little wonder she decided to open a sports centre at Sangotedo, Ajah, in Lagos.

Tiger Active Sports Centre, which is a sports and recreational centre which contains, an astroturf, basketball, volleyball, tennis court and is also an event/viewing centre is meant to take care of the sporting needs of Sangotedo community.

“There was a need to bring up a sports community centre to Sangotedo. It is an area that has a massive influx of inhabitants, with a lot of people migrating from different parts of Lagos to Sangotedo in their droves.

“We are more concerned about having banks, schools, churches and mosques in a community but we always seem to neglect the need to have a good sporting and leisure facility. It’s always the last thing that people think about when developing new areas and me being in the sporting industry for almost seven years I felt that there was a gap in this market and I was very excited to come in and fill that gap in this area,” Agbakoba-Onyejanya noted.

Tiger Active Sports Centre was officially opened last Saturday by the Chairman, Eti- osa Local Government, Mr. Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji, who was represented by his chief of staff, Mr. Kunle Ajayi.

Agbakoba-Onyejanya said the local government chairman had been on board with the project from the beginning and embraced it, saying the centre had attracted the huge presence of people .

On how the locals are expected to benefit from the project, she said, “It’s a place where families can come and enjoy sport . Even if you are not into sport you can come and relax, sit inside the functions room and watch matches. The place has something for everyone.”

She indeed stressed the need to have more centres within the area.

“There is the need for more leisure centres like this for people to escape from the stresses, hustle and bustle of life. We don’t have enough outlets for people to relax we hope that this community would make this their number one premier destination for all things sports and leisure,” she expressed.

Agbakoba-Onyejanya has mostly been involved in football, she owns an academy called Litle Tigers Football Club, which has been on since 2012.