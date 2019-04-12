Mr Patrick Storms London with Comedy Fiesta

Mary Nnah

One of Africa’s biggest comedy export, Mr Patrick, who is currently in American, is set to host his first major international show at the prestigious Indigo 02, London, come May 5, 20I9.

The comedy show will feature top music stars including Mr P of the Psquare fame and CDQ, alongside comedians including, Frankdonga, Seyi brown ( US), Eric Omondi (Kenya), Daddy Showkey, the accolade master, Charles Okocha, Osita Iheme and several others, all in one night. It will be a night of comedy, music and more.

Organisers said it promises to be an exciting night of hilarious jokes fresh from the comedians, a night filled with great music and lots of fun to keep you glued on your seat.

This is coming just few months after his sold out show titled “Homecoming with Mr Patrick and Friends” at the Club Cubana in Owerri, Imo State in January this year.

Now, the London edition is loading.

According to the comedian “I am grateful to God for an opportunity to export my craft to the next level in United Kingdom. We have been receiving massive response since the show was announced. This concert like never before, United Kingdom go laugh tire.”