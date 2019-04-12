Guber Poll: APC, Bauchi Gov File Petition at Tribunal

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Friday filed a petition at the state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal challenging the outcome of the recent governorship election in which its candidate, Mohammed Abubakar, the incumbent governor, lost to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bala Mohammed.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after submitting the petition at the tribunal, the state APC Chairman, Uba Nana, said they were there to formally table their complaint and seek justice.

According to him, “We are here to file a suit on behalf of the APC challenging the results of the governorship election in Bauchi State held some weeks ago.

“What we want is justice, as always, from the court because we know that the court will do just that.”

The outgoing governor had conceded defeat and congratulated the governor-elect but later said that the national leadership of the party asked him to go to court.

The governor, who addressed his supporters at his campaign office, said he had earlier accepted his defeat as “destiny” but disclosed that he met with President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party which informed him that they would file a suit to challenge the election.