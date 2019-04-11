FPG Limited Emerges As Gemalto Platinum Partner

Emma Okonji

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited, Nigeria’s foremost IT Consulting, IT Security, Cloud, Mobile and Infrastructure solutions company has been announced as Gemalto Platinum Partner.

Gemalto is the global leader in digital security that focuses on two core technologies – Digital Identification and Data Protection. These solutions counter the two major targets of cyberattacks, identity theft and unencrypted data. As daily lifestyles become more digital and interaction with online services become frequent, there has been an exponential amount of personal data online. While this creates countless opportunities for service providers, it is also threatened by the growing number of data breaches.

Gemalto solutions are used by over 30,000 organisations to verify the identities of people and things, to allow access to services and to protect the growing amount of data these services generate.

With 35 research and software development centres and clients in 180 countries, Gemalto brings trust to the world’s digital transformation by giving data owners more control by combining Digital Identity and Data Protection across the entire digital service lifecycle.

Gemalto Solutions protects businesses, governments and individuals from data breaches and identity theft and offers trusted and secure digital services so that customers and citizens can enjoy their digital lifestyles.

Giving details of the partner status, Gemalto’s Senior Channel Manager, Middle East and Africa (MEA), in charge of Enterprise and Security, Mr. Lawrence Elbana, said: ‘’As a platinum partner, FPG receives the benefit of receiving the highest level of engagement, commitment and benefits available to Gemalto partners to encourage leadership in the market place. Gemalto works together with partners to ensure that our mutual customers receive the most innovative products and solutions, the highest quality support, and a superior customer experience.”

According to Elbana, “Gemalto recognises FPG Technologies and Solutions for its ongoing partnership and commitment. I believe combining Gemalto’s industry-leading solutions with FPG’s industry and technology knowledge will drive value for the customer.’’

CEO of FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited, Mr. Rex Mafiana said: ‘‘Protecting our customer’s Digital Identities and Data is a major priority in considering that these are the two major target of malicious cyber actors. Prevention around data theft is a challenge that faces all sectors of the economy and individuals. With sensitive data residing everywhere, organisations are becoming more mobile, and the breach incidents growing, the need for advanced Identity and data protection solutions has become even more critical.”

Gemalto and FPG solutions cover all verticals and protect the complete digital service lifecycle. Gemalto is also well-known for its hands-on technical support and seamless technology integrations as its solutions are a cohesive technology ecosystem making it easy to integrate Gemalto with complementary vendors, Mafiana said.

He added: “The Platinum partner status will empower us to serve our customers better with competitive discounts, accelerated time to market, extensive technical support and enable us to engage with customers to adapt their business and security needs to meet the challenges of cloud, mobility, and ever-increasing threats with industry-leading authentication, encryption, and crypto-management solutions and end to end advanced data security solutions.”