Danfodiyo Varsity VC Lauds Wamakko, Others over Projects

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Vice-Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Prof Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, has commended Senator Aliyu Wamakko and other members of the National Assembly from the state for attracting various multimillion naira projects to the university.

He stated this last Tuesday at a pre – convocation press conference in readiness for the forthcoming joint 35th, 36th and 37th convocation ceremony of the university, covering 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic sessions.

Professor Zuru said in 2018, Wamakko , who represents Sokoto North senatorial district and also chairs the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, had attracted a multi-million naira worth ultramodern Computer Centre from the National Communications Commission ( NCC) to the university.

The vice-chancellor further explained that “all the required facilities have been adequately mobilised to the site and work is in progress.”

In the same vein, he averred that the late Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Wamakko, who represented Wamakko and Kware federal constituency had attracted the rehabilitation project of the university’s internal roads from the main gate to the convocation square from the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Similarly, the incumbent member representing the same constituency, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi Kalambaina, had attracted similar projects from the convocation ground to the Illela Gate.

Zuru expressed delight “that anytime we go to the National Assembly for the annual budget defence, all the federal lawmakers from the state always do their best to attract adequate budgetary provisions for the university.”