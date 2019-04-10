Rising Wave of Insecurity Worries Senate

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday condemned in strong terms the escalating cases of kidnapping, banditry and acts of terrorism across the country.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Senator Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central) outlining the level of insecurity in Nigeria with particular reference to the recent killings in Zamfara State.

The upper chamber therefore resolved to set aside N10 billion in the 2019 budget as Intervention Fund to cater for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other individuals affected by the activities of bandits in Zamfara State.