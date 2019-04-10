Rising Wave of Insecurity Worries Senate

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja
The Senate on Wednesday condemned in strong terms the escalating cases of kidnapping, banditry and acts of terrorism across the country.
This followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Senator Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central) outlining the level of insecurity in Nigeria with particular reference to the recent killings in Zamfara State.
The upper chamber therefore resolved to set aside N10 billion in the 2019 budget as Intervention Fund to cater for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other individuals affected by the activities of bandits in Zamfara State.
Senators including the Deputy Senate President , Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who took turns to speak on the issue, profered various solutions to the rising insecurity across the country by calling for the amendment to the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the creation of state police, the need to revisit the report of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure as well as ban on motorcycles in the affected states.