Itex Emerges CBN most Efficient Payment Terminal Service Provider

A Pan African Financial Technology company that provides innovative solutions for commerce and payment acceptance, Itex Integrated Services Ltd, has emerged winner of the “Most Efficient Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP)” at the 2019 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards.

A statement by the company Monday, quoted the Managing Director and CEO, Itex Integrated Services Ltd, Mr. Ernest Uduje, while commenting on the award, which was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos recently, as saying: “Itex is honoured to receive this coveted award. It highlights that our innovativeness, hard work, dedication and zeal has not gone unnoticed.

“Since inception, we have focused on ensuring that we provide the best payment solutions for our clients, responding to their needs in line with agreed turnaround time.

“We are also known for providing tailor made services to our range of clients, making us stand out in the Fintech space.

“We are inspired by this recognition and will continue to expand the frontiers of payment technology.

“We aim to be the foremost and most preferred payment solutions provider in Nigeria and remain committed to consistently providing solutions that will enable our clients enjoy smooth and secure transactions. We are indeed thrilled to be recognised by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The award, according to the statement, is in recognition of Itex’s outstanding and innovative approach to Point of Sales (POS) solutions both in the use of software deployment as well as terminal activity.

It said the company is one of the first organisations to successfully deploy and manage point of sale terminals in Nigeria.

Its customary POS applications ease the electronic payment and revenue collection of bills, tariffs and airtime while making the transactional experience enjoyable for clients by offering them the ability to monitor and control their transaction processes, it said.