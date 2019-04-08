Fire Guts Katsina Varsity Library Department, Exam Office

By Francis Sardauna in Kataina

The office of the Head of Library and Information Science Department at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina State was on Sunday night gutted by a mysterious fire, destroying several documents.

The fire, which started at about 8.p.m, also gutted the examination office and lecturers’ offices within the department.

An eyewitness, Sani Ahmed Kankara, told THISDAY that the intervention of fire fighters from the state’s Fire Service and policemen on duty saved the building from been burnt completely.

“We were in our hotel when we saw smoke coming out of the building. The security men on duty called the fire fighters. If not because of their quick intervention the whole faulty of education would have been completely razed down,” Kankara said.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has inspected the section of the building destroyed by the inferno and charged the management of the institution to find out the cause of the fire outbreak.

Masari was accompanied by the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, and his special Adviser on Higher Education, Bashir Ruwan Godiya.

As at the time of the governor’s visit, some of the documents in the examination office were still smouldering.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as of press time.