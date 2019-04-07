NERC: Nigerians to Pay between N36,000 and N67,000 for Electricity Meters

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says going forward, Nigerians would pay between N36, 991.50 and N67, 055.85 to get electricity meters installed and maintained at their premises by approved third-party meter providers of the distribution companies (Discos). The arrangement comes under the Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) scheme, which NERC signed off for Discos to facilitate massive deployment of meters to electricity consumers, close up the huge metering gap, and reduce the estimated billing practice.

In a statement Saturday made available to THISDAY in Abuja, NERC’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Dr. Usman Arabi, said the commission had issued MAPs permits to agents that were successful in the procurements conducted by Abuja and Jos Discos. It said the approval of MAPs agents for Abuja and Jos Discos was in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations 2018, which requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Accordingly, NERC said Abuja Disco had appointed Mojec International Limited, Meron Consortium, and Turbo Engineering Limited to provide 487,000, 213,000 and 200,000 meters, respectively. It said Jos Disco had appointed a consortium of Triple 7 and Mojec International Limited to provide 500,000 meters to customers under their networks.

The power regulatory agency explained that it had directed that the rollout of meters should commence no later than May 1. It added that customers of Abuja and Jos Discos should expect meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs, after the rollout date, in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018.

NERC stated, “MAPs shall charge a maximum of N36, 991.50 for single phase meters and N67, 055.85 for three phase meters. These costs are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.

“The Commission shall monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.”

Recently, the Discos, through their umbrella group, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), claimed they had been relieved from the responsibility of providing meters for consumers under their networks. They said NERC had taken off that job from their schedule and given to third-party operators under the MAP scheme.

However, NERC swiftly responded that the job of providing meters for electricity consumers was still that of the Discos, warning them not to shirk the responsibility.