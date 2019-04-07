Arsenal Set to Go Third at Everton

Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny face late fitness tests for Arsenal’s trip to Everton today as the Gunners look to leapfrog Spurs into third place in the Premiership.

Defender Koscielny (bruised foot) and midfielder Xhaka (groin) will be assessed while Lucas Torreira is suspended.

However, midfielder Aaron Ramsey is expected to be available after training on Friday following a groin issue.

With Tottenham and Manchester United not in action this weekend, the Gunners can strengthen their place in the top four in the Premier League with victory. A win would see them move up to third, two points above Spurs.

Manager Unai Emery said: “Each match is very important for that. If we win we are third. We want to win so we can hold this position. But it is a long way.

“We need to be positive but also realistic. Realistically, Sunday is a very big challenge.”

Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck are long-term absentees for Arsenal.

Everton have no fresh injury concerns as they look for a third win in a row. Defender Yerry Mina misses out with a thigh injury while Marco Silva says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in the right frame of mind to face Arsenal after being involved in a scuffle last weekend.

“He has had full focus during the week to prepare for the next match,” said Silva.

Everton have lost seven of their last eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W1), including the last four in a row. They last lost five consecutively against the Gunners between May 1998 and April 2000.

Arsenal have beaten Everton 97 times in league matches – more than any side has beaten another in English Football League history.

Arsenal have scored more Premier League goals against Everton (107) than any side has against another in the competition’s history.

Everton’s victory against Chelsea in their last home game ended a run of 25 Premier League games without a victory against ‘big six’ sides. They last won consecutive such matches in April 2014, beating Arsenal and Manchester United.

