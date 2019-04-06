Bayelsa Killings: Police Intensify Patrol of Corpers’ Lodges

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



The Police in Bayelsa will henceforth engage in intensive patrol of areas occupied by youth corps members in state, the Commissioner of Police, Sholla David, said yesterday.

David, who spoke when Maj.-Gen Suleiman Kazaure, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), visited him in his office, noted that the police were doing everything to apprehend the hoodlums who shot three members of the corps a few days ago.

David assured the NYSC DG of Police commitment to improving safety of corps members, noting that he had already moved to get a list of the corps members lodges, so that they can provide patrol team and ensure their safety.

“I assure you that cult attacking corps members will come to an end. In this state, cultism and drug-related crimes are a problem, but we will get to the end of them,” he stated.

In his comments, Kazaure said that the essence of the visit was to solicit more cooperation from critical stakeholders in the state in order to ensure adequate safety of corps members, who were on national assignment.

A gang of hoodlums had on March 20 invaded a corps members’ residence along School Road, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, shooting three members of the NYSC and leaving several injured.

Of the three corps members, who were shot, two have been confirmed dead, while one who was critically injured, is still in the hospital in Yenagoa.

The DG urged the military, police and other critical stakeholders for more support for safety of the corps members in the state.

“We want your cooperation to ensure the safety of these corps members and their corps lodges. Why I am saying this is because you are critical stakeholders when it comes to security.

“Please, look after our children, they are our national assets; we discovered that Bayelsa State is volatile when it comes to security,” the DG said.

Also, during his visit to the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yenagoa, Kazaure noted that it was the duty of the security agencies to protect the young people who had come to serve in the state.

Maj.-Gen Obinna Onubogu, the new Commander of the 16 Brigade, represented by Lt.- Col. Suleiman Abdullahi, Commander of the Brigade Garrison described NYSC as critical to national development.

He commended the NYSC DG on his tour and pledged more support in order to improve the safety of corps members in the state.