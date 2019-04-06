Bala Mohammed’s Victory Excites Igbo Community in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Igbo community in Bauchi State has congratulated the Governor elect Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, pledging its unalloyed support to the incoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state

The group made this known in a press release which was signed by the President General, Engineer Dominic Nkwocha (JP), and the Secretary General, Patrick Felix Onuorah (JP).

“It is worthy to note that the Igbo in Bauchi State voted massively for the PDP as this will be attested in all the polling units dominated by the Igbos,” Nkwocha who read the release, stated.

The Igbo community also dissociated itself from publications in a national daily (not THISDAY) on March 6 and March 7, 2019 purportedly traced to the Igbo Political Awareness committee with caption the “Igbo in Bauchi Disown PDP Governorship candidate’s posters”

The group stated that : “We wish to set the record straight and state that the Igbo community in Bauchi State as well as its leadership did not at any time instruct Committee on Political Awareness to act on its behalf

“We wish to state further that the above committee acted on their own as it was revealed that the committee members were not consulted before such publication hence could not be said to have emanated from the committee not to talk of the Igbo community.

“The swift reaction of the south east coalition for PDP on the 7th March, 2019, barely a day was therefore in order as the Igbo Community being a pan social cultural group and nobody is permitted to talk on its behalf except the leadership.

“Against the above stated background, we hereby categorically and unequivocally dissociate the Igbo Community from the aforesaid publication as such publication was not made with the consultation and mandate of the leadership of the Igbo community”.