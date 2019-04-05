Oludaisi Faults Report on Oju-Ile Land Dispute

The Secretary to Oju-Ile family in Lagos State, Rasak Oludaisi, has faulted a report published on the February 11, 2019, edition of THISDAY where it was erroneously stated that he accused the Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Kemi Surukatu, of conniving with estate agents to sell the family lands.

He said he never spoke with any THISDAY reporter on phone or in a physical meeting at any point in time, in which he was quoted to have said the Oju-Ile family had been experiencing some levels of impunity over the family lands.

Stating this through his solicitors, Cornerstone Legal Consult recently, and signed by its representative, Muyiwa Olugola, the family secretary said the story was concocted to suit the aspiration of certain Oju-Ile family members to disparage his person.

He said: “The story was deliberately fabricated and packaged to publish malicious and defamatory information about me, thereby presenting me not only as the bad egg of the Oju-Ile family causing problem, disharmony and disunity among family members, but as someone not deserving of integrity, fame and respect he currently enjoys both within and outside the country.”