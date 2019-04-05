Jim Ovia, MFM’s Olukoya, Bag Honorary Degrees as UNILAG Holds 50th Convocation

Omolabake Fasogbon

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has conferred the prestigious honorary doctorate degree to three eminent personalities at its 50th convocation ceremony.

The awardees are Founder, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia; General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries/ Founder, Mountain Top University, Dr. Daniel Olukoya; and a former Nigeria’s Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaja Lateefat Okunnu.

The university also conferred first degrees, diplomas and certificate to 12,638 students as well as 5405 post-graduate degrees, consisting 150PHD’s, 4771 masters and 484 postgraduate diplomas.

Speaking on the recognition, Olukoya who dedicated the award to the youths, urged the federal government and stakeholders to encourage the youths by their actions.

He said,” Today’s youths need deliverance and particularly encouragement to motivate them to greatness. I will also implore government to consider introducing a compulsory course of “Life After University’ in institutions to include, dignity, integrity, morality and hard work such that any students that failed the course should not be allowed to graduate”

On his part, Ovia called for private intervention to salvage the nation’s education system. He urged government to license more private universities and institutions to enhance the education system.

In his address,the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the university, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), congratulated the awardees and advised them to turn every stumbling block on their way to a stepping stone to achieve greater heights

Admonishing the doctorate awardees, he said, “I want you to see this degree as pedestal for greater achievements and not a chieftaincy title to be kept in cupboard. We are challenging you to go out there and continue to be instrumental and developmental to the local and global society.”