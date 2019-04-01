PDP Loses Former Minister, Adedoja to APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Minister of Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adedoja, in his letter of resignation, addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, and dated March 29, 2019, said he was quitting the party in the national interest as a pan Nigerian.

The resignation of the former minister from the PDP has brought to four the number of national chairmanship aspirants that have dumped the party in recent times.

Others include: former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, and former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

Taofeek’s letter read: “I am aligning with the All Progressives Congress (APC), at this period of Nigeria’s political dispensation to contribute my best to the needed unity of Nigeria, as dictated by my pan Nigerian experience, having built bridges of unity among various socio political groups in the country all through my life endeavours both in private and public sectors.

“I want to align with the Federal Government of Nigeria to contribute to the good governance the country deserves for our people and for my followers across the country.”

Adedoja was the governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress (AC) in the 2007 elections in Oyo State when the party fielded former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as its Presidential candidate.