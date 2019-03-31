ICPC Probes MDAs over Capital, Personnel Allocations

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Apparently overwhelmed by petitions over the abuse of capital and personnel allocations to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the last two years, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission said Sunday that it would this week begin the probe of such agencies in order to fish out the culprits for sanctions in accordance with the law.

‘’The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has observed that a reasonable number of petitions received by it are on infractions committed in the process of implementing the budgetary provisions and allocations of Capital Development Fund and Personnel Cost’’, Mrs. Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, Spokesperson for the Commission stated Sunday in a press statement.

‘’In order to reduce the lapses in the utilisation of funds released to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for Capital Expenditure and Personnel Cost, the Commission will, beginning from tomorrow Monday, 1st April, 2019, deploy its officers to MDAs to carry out a Systems Study and Review on 2017 and 2018 Personnel Cost as well as 2018 Capital Development Fund.’’

She added that as part of the exercise, the commission will also deploy an instrument, known as Ethics and Compliance Score Card, to measure Ethics and Integrity standards in MDA operations.

She added, ‘’Letters have been dispatched to the various MDAs for strict compliance and to note that personnel cost is for payment of salary and allowances for Government employees only, while Capital Development Funds are for Capital Projects as approved in the Appropriation Act.’’

The ICPC said that infractions identified in the process of the exercise will be addressed accordingly in line with extant laws and policies.