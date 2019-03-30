Obasanjo Pays Tribute to Nwagwu at Book Launch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday in Ibadan commended the literary prowess of Prof. Mark Nwagwu in his latest work, “Time Came Upon Me.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo spoke at the presentation of Nwagwu’s book which he dedicated to the memory of his wife, Prof . Helen Nwagwu.

Obasanjo, who described the late Helen Nwagwu, as his close confidant, stated that he had often reminisced on the love and friendship that existed between the couple and which resulted in her husband immortalising her.

“The book launch is part of the celebration of life. Mark, I know you have not only lost your wife but you have lost a friend and a confidant.

“The consolation is that she is resting in the bosom of our Lord; may her gentle soul to continue to rest in peace,” Obasanjo said.

The book’s reviewer, Prof. Remi Raji-Oyelade, also commended the poet for setting an unprecedented record of being the only one who had penned four collections of poems dedicated to his wife.

“I titled this review as ‘Time Came Upon Me to How to Love a Woman Forever.’’

“Mark Nwagwu has been able to dedicate and devote his collection to his wife, Prof. Helen Nwagwu, who lived between March 1943 and March 2018.

“It is a unique feat by an African poet and notably is his consistency which revolves around the theme of love in an ever refreshing forms and perspective.

“It does not fall into a tedious monotony either as a volume or in relation to other collections before it, ‘’he said.

Nwagwu in his response appreciated God for the past one year since the demise of his wife, saying the publication was to preserve her memory.

“I thought there is no better time to present this book than now at the one year anniversary of my dear wife,” Nwagwu said.

NAN reports that the book ‘Time Came Upon Me’ by Nwagwu has 94 poems.

Other works of the author are Helen Not of Troy, Cat Man Dew and HelenaVenus.

Nwagwu and his wife retired from the University of Ibadan. (NAN)